Mattern Wealth Management LLC Acquires 300 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $50.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.53. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $51.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.