Mattern Wealth Management LLC Buys 221 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,204 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the third quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 18,801 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Walmart by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 27,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT stock opened at $142.80 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $398.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.24.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 377,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total value of $56,424,257.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,239,408 shares in the company, valued at $483,578,826.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,733,424 shares of company stock worth $990,740,919. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Cowen lifted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.