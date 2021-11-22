Mattern Wealth Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,301 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 22,047 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.87.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $51.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $48.15 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

