Mattern Wealth Management LLC Has $261,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524,018 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Aflac by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aflac by 16.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Aflac by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,128,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,199,000 after acquiring an additional 48,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Aflac by 5.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,920,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,355,000 after acquiring an additional 345,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.42.

NYSE:AFL opened at $55.44 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.84 and its 200-day moving average is $55.11.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.