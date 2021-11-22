Mattern Wealth Management LLC Has $5.45 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.8% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 842,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,365,000 after purchasing an additional 818,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,648,000 after purchasing an additional 341,716 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,976,000 after purchasing an additional 304,151 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,678,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,062,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,898,000 after purchasing an additional 210,305 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $83.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.81. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $59.97 and a 12 month high of $84.32.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

