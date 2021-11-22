Mattern Wealth Management LLC Sells 745 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.3% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the third quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 13,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 141,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,802,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.3% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Shares of JNJ opened at $161.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.95 and its 200 day moving average is $167.51. The company has a market capitalization of $426.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $142.86 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

