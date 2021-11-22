McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “McAfee Corp. is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. It creates consumer and business solutions. McAfee Corp. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

MCFE has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McAfee in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McAfee from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho cut McAfee from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $25.55 on Thursday. McAfee has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $32.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion and a PE ratio of 6.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.22.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McAfee will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.44%.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $140,538,382.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 9,665,332 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $209,834,357.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,528,164 shares of company stock worth $380,536,440 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in McAfee by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in McAfee by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in McAfee by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in McAfee in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in McAfee by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

