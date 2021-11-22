McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Buys 875 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,167,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period.

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $85.71. The company had a trading volume of 10,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,042. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $85.67 and a twelve month high of $86.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

