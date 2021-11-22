McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Moderna by 6.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,997,000 after acquiring an additional 112,251 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,529,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.93.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total value of $3,524,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,139,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,310,910.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $708,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 421,250 shares of company stock worth $148,600,645 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $14.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $277.90. 176,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,248,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.54 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $334.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.87.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

