McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Purchases 900 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Guidewire Software worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 336.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 95.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America lowered Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.71.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,207 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $854,101.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 45,944 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $5,312,504.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software stock traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.54. 1,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,755. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.31 and a beta of 1.27. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.76 and a 1 year high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

