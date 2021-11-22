McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,125 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $251.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.11. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $257.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.20%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

