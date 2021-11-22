Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC) shares were down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 317.20 ($4.14) and last traded at GBX 317.60 ($4.15). Approximately 270,812 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 539,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 319.60 ($4.18).

Several research analysts have commented on MDC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mediclinic International from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 385 ($5.03) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Mediclinic International to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.42. The company has a market cap of £2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 323.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 310.48.

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 17 hospitals, 2 day case clinics, 3 outpatient clinics, and 110 theatres with approximately 1,893 inpatient beds in Switzerland; 52 hospitals, 10 day case clinics, 8 sub-acute hospitals, and 305 theatres in South Africa and Namibia with approximately 8,792 inpatient beds; and 7 hospitals, 2 day case clinics, 18 outpatient clinics, and 38 theatres with approximately 927 inpatient beds in the United Arab Emirates.

