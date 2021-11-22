Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) PT Raised to C$18.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:MODVF opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.89. Melcor Developments has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91.
Melcor Developments Company Profile
