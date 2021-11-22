Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.30

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.30 and last traded at $49.19, with a volume of 480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.51.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MBIN shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Merchants Bancorp shares are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, January 18th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, January 18th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, January 18th.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 49.61%. Equities analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.88%.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $706,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Dunlap sold 1,200 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,294 shares of company stock worth $1,591,301. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after buying an additional 52,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

