Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $269.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report sales of $269.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $267.23 million and the highest is $271.93 million. Merit Medical Systems posted sales of $258.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $267.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

NASDAQ MMSI traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $68.70. The stock had a trading volume of 14,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.52. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $60,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $1,117,446.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

