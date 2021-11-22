Metatron, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRNJ) Short Interest Down 25.4% in October

Metatron, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRNJ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the October 14th total of 134,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,081,421,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRNJ traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.00. 71,253,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,614,625. Metatron has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

Metatron Company Profile

Metatron, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of downloadable content apps available in internet stores. It offers professional consulting services in the areas of web development, mobile software, online marketing, pay-per-click management, SEO services, and corporate strategy to its content generator clients and internet-based businesses.

