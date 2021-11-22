Metatron, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRNJ) Short Interest Down 25.4% in October

Metatron, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRNJ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the October 14th total of 134,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,081,421,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MRNJ traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.00. 71,253,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,614,625. Metatron has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.
Metatron Company Profile
