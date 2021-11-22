MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $172,000 Holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 252.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,579 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,328 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Berry were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 74.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,539,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,139 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Berry by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after buying an additional 154,260 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Berry by 310.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 140,322 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 106,097 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Berry by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 103,481 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Berry by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,626,791 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after buying an additional 87,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

BRY stock opened at $8.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $718.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 2.80. Berry Co. has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.91.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $143.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.63 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Berry Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.62%.

BRY has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

