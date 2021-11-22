Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Metromile Inc. provides digital insurance platform principally in the United States. The company offers real-time, personalized auto insurance policies. Metromile Inc., formerly known as INSU Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Metromile from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Metromile from $6.00 to $3.27 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Metromile stock opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.63. Metromile has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $20.39.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts predict that Metromile will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Metromile news, Director David A. Friedberg sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $6,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Metromile in the second quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Metromile by 137.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Metromile in the second quarter worth $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Metromile by 123.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Metromile in the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

