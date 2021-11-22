Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 123,136.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,427 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,010,000. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,046,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 44.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,385,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,693 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,966,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,443,000. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BGCP opened at $4.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.44. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.74.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 39.63%. The company had revenue of $473.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 33.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

