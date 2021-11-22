Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 129,500.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,480 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the second quarter valued at $170,987,000. ADW Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PAR Technology by 11.8% during the second quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,377,000 after purchasing an additional 215,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PAR Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,752,000 after purchasing an additional 40,592 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PAR Technology by 19.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,314,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,904,000 after purchasing an additional 210,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in PAR Technology by 2.6% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,001,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,016,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAR opened at $62.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 1.84. PAR Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $90.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

PAR Technology Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

