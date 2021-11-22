Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $458,000 Stock Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 92,385.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,934 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Veritex were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 910.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 529,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,762,000 after purchasing an additional 477,434 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,036,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,916,000 after purchasing an additional 378,212 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,304,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,598,000 after purchasing an additional 163,279 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 108,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth $3,787,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex stock opened at $40.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.63. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.70.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 33.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.06%.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $258,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arcilia Acosta acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $537,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VBTX shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

