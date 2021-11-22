Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 95,688.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,836 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Zuora were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Zuora by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 114,008 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $1,929,015.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,624 shares in the company, valued at $450,478.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 39,900 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $799,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 320,343 shares of company stock worth $5,545,532. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZUO opened at $22.09 on Monday. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

