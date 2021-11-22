MIB Coin (MIB) Trading 34.5% Higher Over Last Week

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 15% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $501,247.67 and $347.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded 34.5% higher against the dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.05 or 0.00106639 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00017617 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005687 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 435,773,266 coins and its circulating supply is 158,471,338 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

