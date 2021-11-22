Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,497 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 0.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 6.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 8.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $301,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $52,653.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,577 shares of company stock worth $805,802 over the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSEX opened at $110.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.91. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $67.09 and a twelve month high of $116.39.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 26.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.46%.

Middlesex Water Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

