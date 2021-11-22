Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 746,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,896,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $554,719,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $377,848,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,985,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,729,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,822,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $89,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 152,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,028.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 830,138 shares of company stock worth $13,654,290. 9.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DBRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $7.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.81. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

