Millennium Management LLC Sells 10,336 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,336 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Stericycle worth $5,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 414.0% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Stericycle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 7,055.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRCL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $60.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.50 and its 200 day moving average is $70.07. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 148.10, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.