MillerKnoll Inc (NASDAQ:MLKN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

MillerKnoll Inc (NASDAQ:MLKN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Saturday, January 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.

NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $42.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.28. MillerKnoll has a 1-year low of $32.67 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

