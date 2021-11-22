MillerKnoll Inc (NASDAQ:MLKN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

MillerKnoll Inc (NASDAQ:MLKN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Saturday, January 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.
NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $42.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.28. MillerKnoll has a 1-year low of $32.67 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
About MillerKnoll
