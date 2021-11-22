Mirrored Twitter (mTWTR) Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last Week

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Mirrored Twitter has a total market cap of $15.26 million and approximately $85,691.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Twitter coin can now be purchased for about $51.24 or 0.00089873 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Twitter has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00069686 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00073568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00092176 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,139.54 or 0.07263818 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,688.71 or 0.99473933 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Mirrored Twitter

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 297,866 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Twitter is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Twitter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Twitter directly using US dollars.

