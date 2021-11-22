Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mitie Group (LON:MTO) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON MTO opened at GBX 64.40 ($0.84) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 68.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 67.75. Mitie Group has a 52-week low of GBX 37.96 ($0.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 79 ($1.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £919.61 million and a P/E ratio of -92.00.

Get Mitie Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a GBX 0.40 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.57%.

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.