Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Short Interest Update

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 446,900 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the October 14th total of 531,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,546. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $3.21.
Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.
