Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 284,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,108,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $204,725,000 after acquiring an additional 522,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,848,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $202,314,000 after acquiring an additional 752,420 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,496,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,676,000 after acquiring an additional 235,100 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,444,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,182,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,986,000 after acquiring an additional 210,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

MBT stock opened at $8.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.14. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $10.07.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 213.52% and a net margin of 12.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is an increase from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

