ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 333,600 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the October 14th total of 272,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other ModivCare news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf bought 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $172.85 per share, with a total value of $100,425.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,063,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MODV traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. ModivCare has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $211.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 98.25, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. ModivCare had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ModivCare will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MODV. TheStreet downgraded ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

