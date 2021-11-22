Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mogo Inc. is a financial technology company. It provides financial health apps to consumers with solutions to manage and control their finances. The company’s products including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid VisaCard(R), digital mortgage experience and the MogoCrypto account. Mogo Inc., formerly known as Mogo Finance Technology Inc., is based in VANCOUVER, Columbia. “

MOGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mogo from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Mogo from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.79.

Shares of MOGO stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. Mogo has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $379.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.91 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.07.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Mogo had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mogo will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Mogo by 83.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Mogo in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mogo in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Mogo during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mogo by 1,579.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mogo

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

