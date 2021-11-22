Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $26,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $581,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 18,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,982,000 after purchasing an additional 121,047 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $177.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.24. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.16 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MHK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.33.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.