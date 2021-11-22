Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $26,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,196,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,563,000 after purchasing an additional 18,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,786,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,603,000 after purchasing an additional 55,585 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,041,000 after purchasing an additional 208,426 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $177.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.24. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.16 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.33.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

