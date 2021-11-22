Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.81. Monarch Casino & Resort posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $5.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $111.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.13 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 18.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCRI stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.21. The company had a trading volume of 19,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,142. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $48.41 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.79 and its 200 day moving average is $67.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.67.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

