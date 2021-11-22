Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the October 14th total of 4,590,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at $870,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 81.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.09. 3,209,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,294. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.33. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $82.96 and a one year high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

