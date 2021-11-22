Morgan Stanley Acquires 113,956 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 91.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,956 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of Merit Medical Systems worth $15,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $69.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 91.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.17 and its 200 day moving average is $66.52. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.10%. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $1,117,446.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $680,230.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,033.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,866 shares of company stock worth $1,858,571. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research began coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

