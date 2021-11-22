Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $16,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JOE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in St. Joe during the 1st quarter worth $1,955,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in St. Joe by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in St. Joe by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 141,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in St. Joe by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in St. Joe by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get St. Joe alerts:

JOE stock opened at $51.09 on Monday. The St. Joe Company has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average of $45.30.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $53.90 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE).

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.