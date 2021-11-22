Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 187.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 395,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Flowserve worth $15,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 26,740 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 124,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLS opened at $32.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.98 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

