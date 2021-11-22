Morgan Stanley Buys 60,646 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,646 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $16,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,871,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,512,000 after acquiring an additional 41,196 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,064,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,769,000 after acquiring an additional 67,919 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,008,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,182,000 after acquiring an additional 185,265 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 924,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,226,000 after acquiring an additional 60,586 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 879,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,138,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the period.

BATS:OMFL opened at $49.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.42.

