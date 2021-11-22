Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,209 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $15,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1,755.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 23.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $75.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.53. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.28 and a 12-month high of $103.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.26). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

