Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ELCPF opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $6.79.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

