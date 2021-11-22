Morgan Stanley Upgrades Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 21.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 10.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of 14.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Oatly Group has a fifty-two week low of 9.05 and a fifty-two week high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The company had revenue of 171.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 185.98 million. Oatly Group’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTLY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 126.9% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

