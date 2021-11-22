Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Takes Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,154 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,430 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 844 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $207,270.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 42,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $11,336,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 688,323 shares of company stock valued at $208,332,234 over the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.80.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $332.55 on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $429.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.57 and a 200 day moving average of $259.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

