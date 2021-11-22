mStable USD Market Capitalization Achieves $41.21 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC on exchanges. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.21 million and approximately $666,520.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,481.83 or 0.99179391 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00056783 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00043948 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $304.22 or 0.00543820 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

