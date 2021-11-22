N-able (NYSE:NABL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.47

N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.47 and last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 8888 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NABL shares. William Blair started coverage on N-able in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on N-able in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded N-able from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on N-able in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on N-able in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, N-able has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get N-able alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.45.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that N-able Inc will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NABL. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in N-able during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter worth $462,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the third quarter valued at about $19,344,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in N-able in the third quarter worth about $1,161,000. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

N-able Company Profile (NYSE:NABL)

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.