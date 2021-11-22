N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $17.21 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,243 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $17,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,226,000. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,474,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $28.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.77. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $29.17.

