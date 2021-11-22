N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $409,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $563,018,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,028,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,504 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,940,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $201.58. The stock had a trading volume of 15,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,421. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.28 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $109.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.05.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

