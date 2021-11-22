N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,491 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.36 on Monday, reaching $328.03. 7,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,690. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.83. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $236.05 and a 52 week high of $327.19.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

